Jim Miller surpasses Donald Cerrone for most UFC fights EVER but loses on points to Vinc Pichel

JIM MILLER broke the record for most UFC fights – but was later defeated by Vinc Pichel.

As the 36-year-old made the walk to the octagon he did so for a record-breaking 36th time.

He surpassed UFC legend Donald Cerrone – who knocked out Miller in 2014.

But Cerrone is already in line to equal his old opponent, having agreed to fight Niko Price on September 19.

Featherweight Jeremy Stephens is left in third with 33 fights.

Pichel surprised many by controlling Miller on the ground but hailed his gritty and experienced opponent.

He said: “In that second round, I knew I wore him out bad, I knew that was a little much for him to take, especially in that second round.

“He was kinda fighting for his life in that second round.

“I was doing little dirty tactics, covering his mouth so he couldn’t breathe so well, but that’s legal right? You aren’t cheating, you aren’t trying.

“I just wore him out, I’m a steamroller, I start off slow, I learn the guy, but then I just increase, increase, increase until either I quit or he quits.”