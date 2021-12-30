Jim Ross, 69, of the WWE, has announced that he is cancer-free, two months after being diagnosed with the disease following a terrifying ankle sore.

Jim Ross, 69, of the WWE, has announced that he is cancer-free after being diagnosed two months ago after a terrifying ankle sore.

Ross announced two months ago on social media that he is battling skin cancer and has a nasty sore on his ankle.

JR received several rounds of radiation to help him get rid of it, and the treatments were completed this week with success.

The AEW star has confirmed that he is healthy and will resume his duties at Tony Khan’s promotion.

Ross exclaimed on Twitter, “I’m CANCER FREE! We DID IT!”

The fantastic news was received with joy by a number of well-known pro wrestling personalities.

“This is incredible!” exclaimed Renee Paquette, a former WWE announcer.

On Twitter, AEW’s Dax Harwood said, “Hell yeah.”

“Tougher than a (dollar)2 steak” has never been more appropriate than it is now.”

“Congratulations, JR,” wrote Anthony Ogogo, a British Olympian turned wrestler.

Ross, who started his career with the WWE in 1993 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007, is widely regarded as the greatest announcer in pro wrestling history.

The 69-year-old has called a number of legendary matches, including one in Austin.

In 2019, the American announcer resigned from Vince McMahon’s promotion and joined the AEW, a rival organization.