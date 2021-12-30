Jim Ross, 69, of the WWE, has announced that he is cancer-free two months after being diagnosed with a horrific ankle sore.

Jim Ross, a well-known professional wrestler and commentator, has announced that he is cancer-free.

Ross revealed on social media two months ago that he is battling skin cancer and that he has a nasty sore on his ankle.

JR was given several rounds of radiation to get rid of it, and doctors were able to complete the treatments this week.

The AEW star confirmed that he has recovered from his illness and will resume his duties at Tony Khan’s promotion.

“I’m CANCER FREE! We did it!” Ross wrote on Twitter.

Several well-known pro wrestling personalities were ecstatic to hear the fantastic news.

“This is fantastic!” exclaimed former WWE announcer Renee Paquette.

“Hell yeah,” AEW star Dax Harwood wrote on Twitter.

“Tougher than a (dollar)2 steak” has never had a greater meaning than it does right now.”

“Congratulations JR,” wrote British Olympian and wrestler Anthony Ogogo.

Following his incredible WWE run, which began in 1993 and ended in 2007, Ross is widely regarded as the greatest announcer in pro wrestling history.

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock, Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker, and Michaels vs. Austin are just a few of the legendary matches the 69-year-old has called.

In 2019, the American announcer left Vince McMahon’s promotion and joined AEW, a rival company.