Jim Ross, a famous wrestler, has announced that he is cancer-free.

Jim Ross, the most famous wrestler in the world, has declared himself cancer-free.

Because of skin cancer treatment, AEW commentator Jim Ross has been out of commission for nearly a month.

However, he made a major announcement today.

Ross announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he is cancer-free.

Even better, he’s eager to get back to work, starting with tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode.

“I’m CANCER FREE! We did it!” Ross tweeted.

He included a photo of his newly healed leg to demonstrate the effectiveness of his treatment.

Wrestling fans were ecstatic to hear the good news from Good Ol’ JR. His tweet received over 40,000 likes and 4,000 retweets in just two hours.

And the feedback from fans and other wrestlers is invaluable: