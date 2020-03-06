Jimenez hits target again in ‘gender reveal’ for him and partner… but he misses first time round!

Raul Jimenez hit the target yet again as Wolves set up a shooting-based gender reveal for him and his partner Daniela Bassom who his pregnant with their first child.

Whilst Jimenez has had no issues finding the target in the Premier League this season, he did fail to hit the mark first time round as family and friends enjoyed the moment with the 28-year-old.

After his girlfriend had a go and out-shooting the Wolves striker and also missed, Jimenez took no more time messing around and smashed the marker in a heartwarming moment set up by Wolves inside their Molineux Stadium.

🍼 @raulalonsojimenez9 and @danielabassom chose to find out the gender of their child in front of friends and family at Molineux, watch the moment it was revealed…

The club posted the video to their Instagram as the couple share a hug when it is revealed they will be having a baby boy.

Jimenez’ strike partner Diogo Jota also attended the reveal and is seen jumping up and down alongside others on the side of the pitch.

Jimenez had been dating the Latina actress, who is best known for appearing in Simplemete María’ (Simply Maria) as Yolanda, since 2017.

The gender reveal has come at a great time for the Mexican international who has 13 goals and six assists in the Premier League this term.

He has also been pivotal in Wolves’ Europa League success with three goals and three assists as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have advanced to the Round of 16 with ease.

Jimenez has been linked with a possible big money move away in the summer but seems to be enjoying life in the Midlands and starting a family with his partner Bassom.