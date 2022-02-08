Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad have been axed from England’s West Indies tour as the team’s leaders look to the future after a disastrous Ashes series.

JIMMY Anderson and Stuart Broad were axed from England’s West Indies tour due to a brutal cull.

The two bowling legends, who have combined for 1,177 Test wickets, were among EIGHT members of the disastrous Ashes tour party who were left out.

After the 4-0 loss in Australia, former head coach Chris Silverwood, director of cricket Ashley Giles, and assistant coach Graham Thorpe were all fired.

And now, with new director of cricket Andrew Strauss, interim head coach Paul Collingwood, and head scout James Taylor, Anderson and Broad are part of a slew of changes.

Jos Butler, the wicketkeeper, failed openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed, middle order batsmen Dawid Malan and Sam Billings, and spinner Dom Bess were also left out.

Durham opener Alex Lees, Yorkshire seamer Matthew Fisher, and Lancashire bowling duo Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson were all replaced by four uncapped players.

Despite some calls for him to step down, Joe Root, the much-maligned skipper, will remain captain.

“With the start of a new cycle, it has allowed the selection panel to refresh the Test squad with a particular focus on competing away from home,” Strauss said.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

England captain Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Yorkshireman Jonathan Bairstow

Kent’s Zak Crawley is one of the most talented players in the country.

Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire) is a writer from the United Kingdom.

Surrey’s Ben Foakes

Dan Lawrence (Essex) is a British politician who represents the county of Essex in the United Kingdom

Somerset’s Jack Leach

(Durham) Alex Lees

Lancashire’s Saqib Mahmood

Craig Overton (Somerset) is a politician from the county of Somerset in the United Kingdom.

Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire) is a politician from Lancashire.

Surrey’s Ollie Pope

Ollie Robinson (Sussex) is a member of the Sussex County Council.

Ben Stokes (Durham) is a midfielder for the Durham Devils.

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire) is a member of the Warwickshire County Council.

Durham’s Mark Wood

“After the Ashes defeat, we felt it was time to draw a line, look forward, and give the team some impetus with a new influx of players.”

“I want to stress that this does not mean that James Anderson and Stuart Broad’s careers as England players are over.”

“We believe it is critical to examine some exciting new bowling potential while also giving additional responsibility to other players who have previously appeared.”

“No one can deny James and Stuart’s ability and experience in the England set-up.

“The new managing director and permanent head coach will have to decide whether or not they will be involved this summer and beyond.”

“This squad’s selection is the beginning of a process and a journey to get England Test cricket back to where it needs to be, and the hard work begins now.”

MORE TO COME IN THE FUTURE.