Jimmy Garoppolo Explains Why He Didn’t Mention His Injury During the Game

Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, suffered a thumb injury against the Tennessee Titans last Thursday that could force him to miss time.

According to Garoppolo’s most recent medical evaluation, he has a grade 3 ulnar collateral ligament sprain.

His injury does not necessitate surgery, so he could play this Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Garoppolo was asked why he didn’t mention his injury after the Titans’ loss on Thursday night during his press conference on Wednesday.

He stated that he did not want his injury to be the center of attention.

“That’s not me,” Garoppolo explained.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the team,” says the player.

