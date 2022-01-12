Jimmy Garoppolo Gives Good News About His Thumb Injuries

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers battled through a thumb injury to play in the regular-season finale.

He intends to do the same this weekend in the playoffs.

In Week 16, Garoppolo’s right thumb was injured with a torn ligament and a chipped bone.

He missed the 49ers’ next game, but returned last Sunday to throw for 316 yards in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams.

While Garoppolo is far from 100 percent and may require offseason thumb surgery, he told reporters today that the injured digit is healing “pretty well.”

According to 49erswebzone.com, Garoppolo said, “The thumb held up pretty well.”

“It is what it is, and that is all there is to it.”

After the game, it was a little sore, but it’s feeling great now.”

