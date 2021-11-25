Jimmy Garoppolo Makes a Surprising Acknowledgement About His Future with the 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo Makes a Surprising Admission About His 49ers Future

This season, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been put in a difficult situation, but he has handled himself with class.

Despite the fact that the 49ers drafted his eventual replacement this year, Garoppolo has had a good season.

He has 2,112 yards passing, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions on 66.9% of his passes.

Garoppolo was asked about his future in San Francisco while speaking with reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the fact that most signs point to this being his final year in the Bay Area, he isn’t ruling anything out just yet.

“With the possibilities, I try not to close any doors too early,” Garoppolo said, according to 49ers WebZone.

“It’s one of those situations where you just have to let it play out.”

Right now, we’ve got a lot going on with the season and everything.

I believe that if you start thinking about those other things, you will become distracted.

But when we get to the other side of the bridge, we’ll evaluate everything.”

Similar comments were made by 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan this week, but he did admit that Lance will eventually be the team’s starting quarterback.

Shanahan admits, “I believe anything is possible.”

“However, I believe we’ve made it clear that Trey is our future guy, whenever that may be.”

It’s also no reflection on Jimmy that we [drafted]him.”

It would make sense for Garoppolo to leave the 49ers if Lance is ready to take over as starter in 2022.

He is, after all, one of the NFL’s 32 starting quarterbacks.

Garoppolo’s base salary for the 2022 season is currently estimated to be (dollar)24.2 million.

Only a (dollar)1.4 million dead cap charge would result from his release.

