Jimmy Garoppolo Makes an Open Statement About His NFL Future

Jimmy Garoppolo Makes an Open Admission About His Future in the NFL

Kyle Shanahan will almost certainly hand over the keys to Trey Lance at some point.

Until then, Jimmy Garoppolo will be in charge.

Garoppolo was a hero for the 49ers in a must-win situation last Sunday.

San Francisco came back from a 17-0 deficit to win the game and advance to the playoffs with a 28-7 run.

The Niners would be watching the playoffs from the comfort of their own homes this weekend if they failed to come back and beat their division rival.

Garoppolo was well aware that if the 49ers lost last Sunday, it could have been his last game as a starter.

Indeed, the surreal realization has been on the veteran quarterback’s mind all season.

According to Pro Football Talk, Garoppolo said of his NFL future, “It’s always in the back of your mind.”

“It’s been in my head the entire season.”

I was aware of the season’s nature, as well as everything that was going on behind the scenes and elsewhere.

It was unusual.”

