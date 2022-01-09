Jimmy Garoppolo’s status as a starter for the San Francisco 49ers has been announced.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s Game Status Is Announced By The 49ers

Due to a thumb injury, Jimmy Garoppolo was unable to play in the 49ers’ game last weekend.

Meanwhile, his status for Sunday’s game has just been revealed.

Garoppolo has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams by the 49ers.

Garoppolo has been limited in practice this week, indicating that his recovery from a UCL sprain in his right thumb is progressing.

“I know what we are doing, but I just don’t want to tell you right now,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked if Garoppolo will start this weekend.

