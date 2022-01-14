Jimmy Johnson believes one NFL player should be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Jimmy Johnson believes that one NFL player should be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Zach Thomas, a former Miami Dolphins linebacker, has been named one of the 15 finalists for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

With this award, voters have indicated that they believe his career is worthy of induction into the Hall of Fame.

However, one person believes Thomas should be a shoe-in for the award.

Jimmy Johnson, his former Miami coach, wrote on Twitter, “He deserves to be in the HOF!”

