Jimmy Johnson’s Reaction To Dak Prescott’s Remark

Following the Cowboys’ shocking loss to the sixth-seeded 49ers on Sunday, FOX Sports reported that Dak Prescott and former Dallas quarterback Tony Romo had the same postseason record in their first six seasons.

Jimmy Johnson, a Hall of Famer and coach of the dynastic Cowboys of the 1990s, expressed his disappointment with the team’s lack of playoff success.

He tweeted, “It’s a shame…”

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Comment About Dak Prescott

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Comment About Dak Prescott

Yes it’s a damn shame. We can blame Garrett, Linehan, McCarthy, Moore, etc. but at the end of day it’s all Jerry Jones fault. https://t.co/eregHXdJNw — A4RON (@Aaron_g8820) January 18, 2022

Jimmy come save us https://t.co/y247ehIcJE — lynz (@lynziekate) January 18, 2022

Dak has had exponentially better and more talented teams than romo in those years. — Shaddy D. (@SilentVision21) January 18, 2022