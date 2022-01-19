Jimmy Johnson’s Reaction To Dak Prescott’s Remark
Following the Cowboys’ shocking loss to the sixth-seeded 49ers on Sunday, FOX Sports reported that Dak Prescott and former Dallas quarterback Tony Romo had the same postseason record in their first six seasons.
Jimmy Johnson, a Hall of Famer and coach of the dynastic Cowboys of the 1990s, expressed his disappointment with the team’s lack of playoff success.
He tweeted, “It’s a shame…”
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Comment About Dak Prescott
A shame… https://t.co/qaykrAHbTj
— Jimmy Johnson (@JimmyJohnson) January 18, 2022
Yes it’s a damn shame. We can blame Garrett, Linehan, McCarthy, Moore, etc. but at the end of day it’s all Jerry Jones fault. https://t.co/eregHXdJNw
— A4RON (@Aaron_g8820) January 18, 2022
Jimmy come save us https://t.co/y247ehIcJE
— lynz (@lynziekate) January 18, 2022
Dak has had exponentially better and more talented teams than romo in those years.
— Shaddy D. (@SilentVision21) January 18, 2022
Please uncurse us Jimmy https://t.co/NeS9acmXSj
— Hashslingingstonktrader (@JerryJonessucks) January 18, 2022