Jimmy Johnson’s Reaction To Dak Prescott’s Remark

By on Sports

Following the Cowboys’ shocking loss to the sixth-seeded 49ers on Sunday, FOX Sports reported that Dak Prescott and former Dallas quarterback Tony Romo had the same postseason record in their first six seasons.

Jimmy Johnson, a Hall of Famer and coach of the dynastic Cowboys of the 1990s, expressed his disappointment with the team’s lack of playoff success.

He tweeted, “It’s a shame…”

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Comment About Dak Prescott

