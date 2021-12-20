Jimmy Johnson’s Reaction to Urban Meyer’s Remarks

The NFL Community Responds to Jimmy Johnson’s Urban Meyer Remarks

Jimmy Johnson isn’t as harsh in his criticism of Urban Meyer as some other fans and members of the media are.

After a 2-11 start to the season and a lot of drama, Meyer was fired by Jacksonville last week.

Meyer’s locker room and how he was losing it were the subject of multiple reports.

Former kicker Josh Lambo claimed Meyer kicked him during practice in August.

Johnson discussed Meyer’s backstabbing while with the Jaguars on Fox NFL Sunday’s pregame show.

Johnson’s comments infuriated the NFL community, which reacted in kind.

“Going to Jacksonville, just like when I went to Dallas, you knew you were gonna lose, you’re gonna have adversity,” Johnson said. “The difference is, in Dallas, I had my entire coaching staff from college. I had my administrative assistant, I had my P.R. director, I had my trainer. We were all on the same page when we had adversity. He didn’t have that in Jacksonville. There was a lot of backstabbing, one thing or the other because he didn’t have his people.”

This article is ridiculous. Basically saying people who weren’t friends with Meyer exposed him for who he really was. So sorry Urban. https://t.co/oaNg7Umgxf — UCF Jaguar (@UCF_Jaguar) December 20, 2021

Backstabbing where Trent Baalke is?!?! COLOR ME SHOCKED https://t.co/czLcKbGok8 — Arpan Bajaj (@RPun) December 20, 2021

It’s always somebody else’s fault with Urban Meyer. — Gridiron Assassin (@GridAssassin) December 20, 2021