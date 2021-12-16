Jimmy Rave’s harrowing health journey after contracting MRSA and having two legs and an arm amputated

Wrestler Jimmy Rave’s harrowing health battle after contracting MRSA and having two legs and an arm amputated

Jimmy Rave, a former Ring of Honor wrestler, died months after having both legs and an arm amputated due to MRSA infections.

After his left arm was removed, Rave retired from the squared circle in November 2020.

He was best known for his time in Ring of Honor and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, which is now known as Impact Wrestling.

On the independent circuit, he also wrestled for Full Impact Pro and NWA Wildside, among other promotions.

Rave, real name James Guffey, admitted to having drug addiction issues and checked into a rehab facility after leaving RoH in 2009.

“My 2009 run, I was a complete drug addict to be honest,” Rave said in a 2011 interview, cited by Pro Wrestling Today.

I couldn’t care less about wrestling because all I cared about was getting more pills and numbing myself…ROH officials saw this and correctly said, ‘hit the road.'”

Years later, after contracting an infection in his left arm, the Atlanta-born wrestler needed an amputation, effectively ending his ring career.

“I have been very blessed for the last 21 years in professional wrestling and getting to live out my dream,” Rave tweeted in November.

“That dream has come to an end for me today, and I now have a new reality.”

Doctors were forced to take action after discovering an infection, and the wrestler said his world had “come crashing down.”

“I tried toughing it out,” he continued, “but it was too late by the time I saw a doctor, and they had to amputate my left arm above the elbow.”

As a result, my ring career has come to a close.”

Rave shared a harrowing black and white image of himself lying in a hospital bed almost a year later.

His legs had been amputated on both sides.

Rave’s right arm was raised, but his thumb was pressed against his palm.

“It appears that it is time for me to come clean,” he said.

I started having trouble walking in June and went to see my surgeon.

“He discovered I had MRSA in both legs, which required immediate amputation.”

“As my peers and promoters can attest, I’ve had a history with this and have frequently canceled shows as a result of it.”

“I’m not sure where the rumors started that this was due to something else, but I hadn’t been to shows in such a long time,” the actress continued.

“So, where did someone see me do something? I’ve ALWAYS been honest about my past, and I’ve gone on podcasts and interviews being…

