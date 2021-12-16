Jimmy Robson, a Burnley legend who was a member of the club’s last title-winning team, has died at the age of 82, prompting a flood of tributes.

Jimmy Robson, a member of Burnley’s last title-winning team, has died at the age of 82, prompting a flood of tributes.

BURNLEY have paid tribute to Jimmy Robson, a club legend who passed away at the age of 82.

In 1960, when the Clarets won the First Division, he was a key member of the team that won the title.

He also played in the FA Cup final for Burnley in 1962.

On Twitter, Burnley paid tribute to their former star.

“We’re saddened to hear of Jimmy Robson’s passing this morning,” the club wrote.

“With Burnley, the Clarets legend won the First Division in 1960 and made 242 appearances.

“Everyone at Turf Moor is thinking of Jimmy’s family and friends.”

