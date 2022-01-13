JJ Watt gets a Thursday update from Kliff Kingsbury.

JJ Watt Update From Kliff Kingsbury On Thursday

JJ Watt was activated from injured reserve by the Arizona Cardinals two weeks ago, shocking the football world.

Watt was out for the rest of the season after tearing his labrum, bicep, and rotator cuff.

However, with the team’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams approaching, he may be able to play.

Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals’ head coach, provided an update on the star pass rusher on Thursday afternoon.

Watt was “very limited” in practice on Thursday, he said.

According to Cardinals insider Darren Urban, Kingsbury revealed Watt’s will be a “week-long process.”

