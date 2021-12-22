JJ Watt Gives An Upbeat Update On His Recoveries

JJ Watt Gives A Positive Update On His Recoveries

JJ Watt, a defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals, had surgery to repair biceps, labrum, and rotator cuff injuries in late October.

Although it was expected to end his season, there’s still a chance he’ll play in the playoffs.

Watt talked about his recovery and how he’s feeling at this point in the season on “Maanav’s Sports Talk” this week.

When it comes to pushing his limits, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year emphasized the importance of being smart.

