JJ Watt Only Has Two Words To Describe The Loss In The Playoffs

JJ Watt Sums Up The Playoff Loss In Two Words

The Arizona Cardinals were defeated by the Los Angeles Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs on Monday night, despite JJ Watt’s return to the gridiron.

Watt referred to the Cardinals’ season-ending loss to the Rams as a “massive failure” during his postgame press conference when asked about it.

Watt told reporters via Darren Urban, “It was a massive failure, from what we were capable of, to what we showed we can do, to today.”

“There isn’t any other way to put it.”

It’s disappointing that the Cardinals couldn’t advance past the Wild Card round of the playoffs after starting the season 7-0.

