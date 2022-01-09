JJ Watt’s Reaction To The Cardinals Activating Him

JJ Watt, the Arizona Cardinals’ pass rusher, has recovered from his injuries and is almost ready to play again, just in time for his team’s playoff run.

And you better believe he’s looking forward to it.

Watt expressed his first thoughts after being activated from injured reserve on Twitter.

He shared a gif of Arnold Schwarzenegger peering out from behind a tree in a scene from one of his action films.

Watt hasn’t played since Week 7 because of an arm injury that was expected to put an end to his season.

He’d been dealing with issues with his labrum, biceps, and shoulder for over two months and had barely practiced.

Cardinals fans were ecstatic, giving their pass rusher over 5,500 likes in a matter of minutes.

Watt’s fans have expressed their delight in the comments and retweets:

