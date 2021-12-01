Jo Konta, the former British No. 1, has announced her retirement at the age of 30 after ‘living my dream.’

Johanna Konta, a British tennis player, has announced her unexpected retirement at the age of 30.

In 2021, the former British No. 1 has struggled for form, with the Sydney-born ace losing in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters last August.

Her world ranking dropped to No. 82, the lowest it’s been since August 2015.

Following a stellar year in which she reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, Konta rose to No. 4 in the rankings in 2017.

She also reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open and Roland Garros in 2016.

“Grateful,” she said in an emotional statement on Twitter.

“This is the word I’ve probably used the most over the course of my career, and it’s the one that, in the end, I think best describes it.”

“My playing career has come to an end, and I am so grateful for the journey that it has taken me on.”

“Every indication pointed to my failure to’make it’ in this field.”

“However, my good fortune manifested itself in the people who entered my life and had an impact on my life that went beyond tennis.”

“These people have made a huge difference in my life.

You’re well aware of your identity.

“I was able to live my dreams thanks to my own perseverance and the guidance of others.”

I was able to become and say whatever I desired as a child.

“I consider myself to be extremely fortunate.”

I’m so grateful.”

