Joan Jordan was hit in the head by a METAL POLE thrown from the crowd during the derby match between Sevilla and Real Betis, which was called off.

Joan Jordan was hit in the head with a METAL POLE thrown from the crowd during a derby match between Sevilla and Real Betis, and the game was called off.

The object struck the 27-year-old Sevilla midfielder in the head while Nabil Fekir was celebrating Betis’ equalizer.

The Copa del Rey match between Real Betis and Sevilla was called off after a Sevilla player was struck with an object during Betis’ goal celebration. pic.twitter.comZ7yVQUJwoo

Jordan was escorted to the sidelines after receiving medical treatment on the field, where he was joined by his teammates.

While the RFEF decided whether or not to continue the Copa del Rey Round of 16 tie, the Betis players remained on the field.

The match was eventually called off after 50 minutes.

“The Copa del Rey round of 16 match between Real Betis and Sevilla FC is suspended,” the organization said in a statement.

Any act of violence on the playing fields is condemned by the RFEF.”

The object was a “hollow 50-centimeter (20-inch) PVC bar thrown from a section containing Betis supporters,” according to referee Ricardo de Burgos Burgos in his report.

Jordan was able to get back on his feet, but he was not in good enough shape to continue.

After the game, Betis star Victor Camarasa revealed on Twitter that Jordan’s coaches encouraged him to show signs of dizziness.

“Embarrassing and unjustifiable the action of someone who does not represent our fans,” Camarasa wrote on Twitter.

“I hope Joan Jordan is doing well, despite the fact that we’ve all heard (including the 4th referee) how their coach encouraged Jordan to ‘get dizzy and throw himself on the ground.'”

“I’m not saying Joan is faking or simulating with this tweet; I’m simply reporting what I’ve heard in the field.”

Sevilla took the lead thanks to an Alejandro Gomez goal four minutes before Fekir’s equalizer, which proved to be the match’s final action.

