Joanna Jedrzejczyk almost unrecognisable with horrendous facial swelling after defeat by Weili Zhang

Polish MMA star Joanna Jedrzejczyk was left disfigured after her epic fight against Weili Zhang at UFC 248 on Saturday night.

Both Jedrzejczyk and Zhang were taken to hospital after their mammoth five-round contest, where the strawweight champion Zhang clung on to her belt following a split decision from the judges.

An engrossing bout from start to finish, Jedrzejczyk was humble in defeat afterwards and that’s despite the visible damage sustained to her face.

‘It doesn’t matter, I carry myself as a champ with the belt or without,’ the 32-year-old said.

‘I was very proud of her, congrats Weili.’

Both fighters were caught by heavy punches early on in Las Vegas, and the pressure was applied back and forth with a winner by points not obvious.

In the end, the Chinese 30-year-old was given the nod, 28-27 by two judges while one judge scored it the same but to Jedrzejczyk.

And afterwards, Zhang used her victory to show support and speak out on coronavirus, which impacted her journey to the United States – it took her three weeks to arrive in the country, following stopovers in Bangkok and Abu Dhabi.

‘It took a long time to get here because of coronavirus in our country,’ said Zhang.

‘Our country is suffering but I hope everyone can come together and fight together and we can beat it.’

In the co-main event, Israel Adesanya defended his UFC middleweight title in a bizarre championship fight.

The 30-year-old was given a unanimous decision victory over Yoel Romero at the T-Mobile Arena in a fight which began in odd fashion with neither fighter landing a blow in the first round.

Their tentative performance led to boos from the crowd and referee Dan Miragliotta telling the pair: ‘Come on, fight’.