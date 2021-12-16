Joanne Wright, Peter Wright’s hairdresser, spends two hours per day sculpting his famous mohawk haircut.

Peter Wright is in top form heading into the PDC World Championships after winning the Player Championship Finals.

When he walks up to the oche, you can bet his signature mohawk will turn heads.

Snakebite, 51, owes his famous hairstyle to his wife.

Joanne Wright is a hairstylist who runs the Medusa Hair salon in Lowestoft, Suffolk.

Before he takes the stage, she usually spends up to two hours styling her husband’s hair.

Peter’s daughter was the one who inspired him to dye it different colors over the years.

Wright had a few hours of practice before facing Michael Van Gerwen in 2020, and then some downtime.

His missus got to work on his famous thatch while he psyched himself up, trimming it before spicing it up with color to match his outfit that year.

In 2013, he revealed, “It takes about two hours every day after practice in my chilling out time.”

“I’m just chilling while my wife Jo is doing my hair.”

Normally, his preferred war paint depicts a snake, a nod to his well-known moniker, which also happens to be his favorite beverage.

His daughter was responsible for the color.

“It’s down to my daughter because she’s the one who has all different colors of hair, so I thought, ‘I’ll try that,'” he told the Daily Mail.

“No one else had tried it before, and it just stuck.”

It’s like going to war and putting on my battle armor.”

Wright can’t help but fidget while getting his hair done, even when he’s in meditation mode.

He once admitted that the longest time it took him was four and a half hours.

Joanne had a subtle way of keeping him still while she worked when he got bored and started moving around.

“The longest session lasted 4.5 hours.

If you move, she taps you on the head; I can’t move,” he told RTL 7 Darts.

When it comes to choosing the style, Jo is also in charge.

“I let Joanne do what she wants nine times out of ten; she is the boss,” he continued.

But we’ll have to wait and see what Dianne has planned for this year’s PDCs.