Joanne Wright, Peter Wright’s hairstylist, spends two hours a day sculpting his famous mohawk.

PETER WRIGHT wants to win the PDC World Championships for the second year in a row.

When the 2020 champion steps up to the oche, you can bet his incredible signature mohawk will turn heads.

Snakebite, 51, owes his famous hairdo to his wife.

Joanne Wright owns Medusa Hair in Lowestoft, Suffolk, where she works as a hairdresser.

Before he takes the stage, she spends up to two hours styling her husband’s hair.

Peter’s daughter was the one who inspired him to dye it various colors over the years.

Wright got in a few hours of practice before facing Michael Van Gerwen in 2020, and then he took a break.

His missus got to work on his famous thatch while he was psyching himself up, trimming it before spicing it up with color to match his outfit for the year.

In 2013, he revealed, “It takes about two hours every day after practice in my chilling out time.”

“I’m sitting here relaxing while my wife Jo does my hair.”

Normally, his preferred war paint depicts a snake, a nod to his well-known moniker, which also happens to be his favorite drink.

His daughter was responsible for the color scheme.

“It’s down to my daughter because she’s the one who has all different color hair and I thought ‘I’ll try that,” he told the Daily Mail.

“It was the first time I tried it, and it just stuck.”

It’s like going to war with my war paint on, ready to fight.”

Wright can’t help but fidget when he’s getting his hair done, even when he’s in meditation mode.

He once admitted that the longest time it took him was four and a half hours.

Joanne had a subtle way of keeping him still while she was working when he became bored and started moving around.

“It took 4.5 hours to complete the task.

“If you move, she taps you on the head, and I can’t move,” he told RTL 7 Darts.

When it comes to choosing the style, Jo is in charge as well.

“I let Joanne do what she wants nine times out of ten; she is the boss,” he added.