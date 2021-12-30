Joao Cancelo reveals horrific facial injuries after being assaulted by four thugs who “harmed me and tried to harm my family.”

Joao Cancelo has horrific facial injuries after being assaulted by four thugs who “hurt me and tried to hurt my family.”

JOAO CANCELO has revealed that while protecting his family, he was ‘assaulted by four cowards’ who left him with a horrific gash on his face.

With a photo of his cut head and bruised eye, the Manchester City star, 27, shared his story with his two million Instagram followers.

Cancelo claimed he tried to fight back while protecting his partner Daniela Machado and her two-year-old daughter Alicia.

The Portuguese ace, who has had another fantastic season at the Etihad so far in 2021-22, posted the gruesome photo to his Instagram Story, claiming that the thugs had stolen all of his jewelry.

“Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family,” Cancelo captioned the shocking photo.

“This is what happens when you show resistance.”

“They took all of my jewelry and left me with this expression on my face.”

“I don’t understand how people can be so cruel.”

“The most important thing for me is my family, and luckily they are all fine,” Cancelo continued.

“And after all of the challenges I’ve faced in my life, this is just one more that I’ll overcome.”

“As always, firm and strong.”

Cancelo joined Man City from Juventus in 2019 and has since played 101 times in all competitions for the reigning Premier League champions.

The 31-cap Portugal international has been in superb form this season, scoring three goals in 25 appearances, including a stunning strike against Newcastle earlier this month.

Cancelo was instrumental in City’s reclaim of the Premier League title last season, as well as their run to the Champions League final under Pep Guardiola.