Joao Carvalho of Nottingham Forest is set to join Olympiacos and is expected to sign by the end of the week.

Joao Carvalho, the Nottingham Forest striker, is set to join Olympiacos and is expected to sign by the end of the week.

According to reports, OLYMPIACOS and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement to sign Joao Carvalho.

Carvalho is expected to sign a contract with the Greek champions by the end of the week, according to Gate 7 International.

During the January transfer window, the Greek giants, who are also owned by Forest boss Evangelos Marinakis, are looking to add some creativity in midfield.

Due to a cruciate ligament rupture, manager Pedro Martins has been without Kostas Fortounis since the summer.

Martins will be without Aguibou Camara until the end of the month because he is on international duty with Guinea, who reached the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Camara is also widely expected to join the Premier League in the summer, following interest from Liverpool, Leicester, and Newcastle.

Mathieu Valbuena, a former France international, is also a contender for the No10 spot, but he is 37 years old and has limited experience.

Carvalho has been a target for Olympiacos since his impressive start at City Ground in 2019.

The playmaker joined Forest from Benfica in 2018 after a €15 million (£12.5 million) transfer fee.

In his first season with the Championship club, the Portuguese striker impressed with four goals and eight assists in 40 appearances.

The 24-year-old has since fallen down the pecking order, which is why Nottingham loaned him to Almeria last season.

Carvalho has only scored two goals in eight games for Steve Cooper’s team this season.

The versatile midfielder, who can also play on the wings, is eager to join Olympiacos, where he will have the opportunity to play in Europe, as the club has been a Champions League and Europa League fixture for the past 15 years.

