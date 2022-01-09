Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid shows off incredible skill by nutmegging THREE players in under eight seconds.

Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid nutmegs THREE players in eight seconds as he displays incredible skill.

Since his mega-money move from Benfica to Atletico Madrid, JOAO FELIX has struggled to find top gear.

But this incredible display of skill demonstrates just how good the 22-year-old, £113 million signing is.

Felix was surrounded by three opponents when he picked up the ball on the left side during a Copa del Rey match against Rayo Majadahonda on Thursday.

The Portugal international, however, was unfazed, dropping his shoulder and cheekily poking the ball through the legs of the first defender.

Felix left him for dead to the point where the player ended up on the ground protesting a foul that was never going to be called.

He then moved the ball to the outside of his right foot and slid it past another set of Majadahonda legs and into Angel Correa’s feet.

Felix was on a roll at this point, and after receiving the ball from Correa, he dutifully side-footed it through the legs of a THIRD defender, leaving him the reddest of the bunch.

Felix scored a goal in the 5-0 cup win over third-tier minnows Majadahonda, despite his showboating.

Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Matheus Cunha, and Renan Lodi all scored in the comfortable win.

Felix’s deception wowed fans on social media, with one wowed onlooker writing: “Different gravy,” and another declaring the star to be “Generational.”

Others, despite Felix’s deception, remain unconvinced, especially since he cost Atletico Madrid £113 million from Benfica in 2019.

Some, however, defended Felix, who, at 22 years old, is sure to have room for improvement.

“He gets no respect at all,” one fan said.

I’m not sure the fee Athletico paid for him helped him either.

It only resulted in more criticism.”

Felix has scored three goals in 16 games this season, which isn’t a great return for a player with that kind of price tag, but it hasn’t stopped him from being linked with another big-money move.

Felix was linked with a move to Manchester United last month, with reports claiming the two clubs had made contact about a deal.

Liverpool has also been linked with a £68 million deal, with Mohamed Salah yet to sign a new contract at Anfield.

