Jody Morris criticizes Frank Lampard’s Chelsea dismissal as “super harsh,” but says Thomas Tuchel is “top quality.”

Jody Morris slams Frank Lampard’s Chelsea dismissal as “super harsh,” but admits Thomas Tuchel is “top quality.”

With the Blues ninth in the Premier League table, the ex-England international was sacked in January.

Lampard’s 18-month reign at Stamford Bridge came to an end after defeats to Arsenal, Everton, Wolves, Man City, and Leicester in a six-week period.

However, Morris, who worked as Lampard’s assistant at Derby County, believes the Blues’ all-time leading scorer deserved more time as manager.

“The way the season went for most teams, unusually for many teams at the top of the table, they went through some really bad spells,” Jimmy Bullard said on the Off The Hook with Jimmy Bullard podcast.

“We definitely underperformed for six weeks.”

“Arsenal and Everton were both poor away from home.

We were confident, however, that we could turn things around.

“Things like that (sacking) can happen at Chelsea.

Do I believe it was harsh? I believe it was extremely harsh.”

Following Lampard’s departure, Thomas Tuchel, the former head coach of Paris Saint-Germain, was appointed.

Tuchel has won the Champions League and sits atop the Premier League after 12 games this season, less than a year after joining the London club.

While Morris was disappointed by his and Lampard’s departures, he admits Tuchel has been a fantastic addition to Chelsea.

“But at the same time, if you look back now, I remember talking to my Chelsea friends and saying that if I were looking for a manager, I’d go for Tuchel,” he added.

“In the days leading up to it, we’d heard rumblings.

“When you look at what he went on to accomplish in the Champions League, you can see he’s a top-notch manager.”

“However, considering the problems we’d had in the previous 18 months with the transfer ban and the pandemic, I still believed there was a chance for us to turn things around.”

But we did have a bad five-to-six-week stretch.”

After being fired by Chelsea, Lampard has yet to return to management.

Celtic, Crystal Palace, and Norwich City have all been linked with him.