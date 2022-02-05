Joe Aribo of Rangers is expected to join Crystal Palace for £10 million next season to fill the void left by Conor Gallagher.

Joe Aribo of Rangers is set to join Crystal Palace for £10 million next season to fill the void left by Conor Gallagher.

CRYSTAL PALACE has put Rangers star Joe Aribo at the top of their wish list for the coming season.

Aribo, a Londoner, could return home this summer as Eagles manager Patrick Vieira searches for a midfielder to replace Conor Gallagher, who has returned to Chelsea after a loan spell with the club.

In the midweek Old Firm clash with Celtic, Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman watched Nigerian star Aribo, 25, play.

Rangers are looking for around £10 million for ex-Charlton midfielder Aribo, and Palace have the cash.

The Champions League could be on the table for the Scottish giants.

However, the lure of London and the chance to play in England’s top flight may tempt Aribo.

Palace will also lose some players who are out of contract in the summer, with the majority of them being midfielders.

Aribo, who has 18 months left on his contract, has been with Rangers since January 2019 after joining for £300,000 from Charlton.

Gallagher, on loan from Stamford Bridge, was replaced by the Addicks, who gave the now-England star his first senior appearance.

Last season, Aribo was a key player in the Scottish Premiership title win.

In 125 games for the Glasgow side, he has scored 23 goals.

Nigeria has capped him 15 times as a result of his performances.

Aribo started three of their four Africa Cup of Nations matches before being eliminated in the last-16 by Tunisia.

He returned for Celtic’s 3-0 Old Firm thrashing at Parkhead.

