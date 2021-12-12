Joe Brady’s Coaching Preference Has Been Revealed, According To Reports

The college football world was ecstatic when the Carolina Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Those living in Coral Gables, in particular.

CFB fans, on the other hand, should not hold their breath for Brady to call plays on Saturdays.

Brady has reportedly received offers from several NFL teams and would prefer to remain in the league, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

And, while the former LSU offensive coordinator hasn’t ruled out a return to school, it’s not where his mind is right now.

