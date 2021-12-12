Joe Buck Makes an Open Statement About His Legendary Call

Joe Buck Opens Up About His Legendary Call

Although Eli Manning’s epic pass to David Tyree is one of the greatest Super Bowl plays ever, the announcing call didn’t always match the on-field excitement.

But there’s a reason for it.

Joe Buck of FOX spoke with Peyton and Eli about the Super Bowl earlier this week on the Manningcast.

Buck admitted that he needed to double-check that Tyree had actually caught the ball before making his announcing call.

“You have to be very sure when you’re up there and you know you’re doing the game for 100 million people,” Buck said.

Joe Buck Shares Honest Admission On His Legendary Call

