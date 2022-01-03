Joe Buck’s remark about Kyler Murray went viral tonight.

Joe Buck’s Kyler Murray remark has gone viral tonight.

On Sunday evening, Joe Buck had an interesting postgame remark about Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

On Sunday night, Murray and the Cardinals defeated the Cowboys, 25-22, at ATandT Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Murray is now 9-0 in his career at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium, dating back to his high school days.

Murray should be a part-owner of the stadium, according to Buck.

“With Jerry Jones, he’s at least a co-owner of this stadium,” he said.

Joe Buck’s Comment On Kyler Murray Is Going Viral Tonight

Joe Buck’s Comment On Kyler Murray Is Going Viral Tonight