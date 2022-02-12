Joe Burrow, a former Bengals star, is unsure if he will return to the team.

Joe Burrow, a former Bengals star, is unsure if he will re-sign with the team.

The situation in which Joe Burrow currently finds himself with the Cincinnati Bengals is about as good as it gets.

The 25-year-old quarterback is on the verge of leading his team to a Super Bowl title in only his second season on the job.

However, while things are looking up in Cincinnati right now, former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer believes Burrow will be hesitant to re-sign with the team when the time comes, regardless of the outcome of tomorrow’s game.

“I think Joe’s going to sit back after this game, win or lose, and be like, ‘Man, am I going to re-sign with this team?'” Palmer said this week on the Brother From Another podcast.

“Are they willing to do whatever it takes to get back to the Super Bowl next year? And the year after that? How are they willing to structure the salary cap to be able to afford (Burrow) but also… Ja’Marr Chase when he comes up, or Tee Higgins, or maybe even redo this offensive line that’s given up a league-leading 54 sacks this year?”

“This Super Bowl isn’t on Joe’s mind.”

“Joe is considering getting seven,” says the narrator.

