Joe Burrow is causing concern in the NFL today.

Joe Burrow’s status in the NFL is causing concern today.

Joe Burrow, the second-year quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, is one of the toughest quarterbacks in the NFL.

Burrow will have to stop taking so many big hits at some point.

Burrow limped off the field after taking a big hit on a third-and-short play.

He’ll probably stay in the game, despite the fact that he’s clearly in pain.

NFL World Is Getting Concerned For Joe Burrow Today

Joe Burrow with a heavy limp coming off the field after that last hit on third down. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 2, 2022