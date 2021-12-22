Joe Burrow is open about his life in Cincinnati.

Joe Burrow Openly Admits To Living In Cincinnati

Living in Cincinnati, says Joe Burrow, isn’t all bad.

When asked why the Bengals have escaped the COVID scandal that has swept the NFL, Burrow kept it real.

“Fortunately, there isn’t much to do in Cincinnati,” said the native of Ohio.

