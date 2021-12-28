Joe Burrow Makes a Fantastic Remark About Increasing Your Score

Joe Burrow Makes a Great Remark About Increasing The Score

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens’ game on Sunday afternoon was already out of reach by the fourth quarter, but that didn’t stop Joe Burrow from throwing dimes all over the field.

Burrow had a 52-yard pass late in the fourth quarter against the Ravens, capping off a career day.

Some Ravens players were said to be irritated by the play.

Burrow explained why his team remained aggressive until the final whistle following the Bengals’ statement victory.

To cut a long story short, he believes that professional teams should never take their foot off the gas.

According to ProFootballTalk, Burrow said, “This is the NFL.”

“This isn’t peewee, and this isn’t high school,” says the narrator.

You continue to play until the last whistle blows.

It makes no difference to me what the final score is.

We’ve been in situations where teams have gone out of their way to do that to us.

They did it to us the previous year.

‘I don’t feel sorry for you,’ says the narrator.