Joe Burrow Opens Up About His Reaction To The Playoff Win

Joe Burrow Expresses His True Thoughts On The Playoff Victory
The Cincinnati Bengals won their first playoff game since the 1990 season on Saturday.
Joe Burrow, the game’s star quarterback, threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-34 passing attempts.
On Tuesday afternoon, Burrow spoke to the media about the city’s joy over the playoff victory.
While he understands the importance of this win for Cincinnati, he does not want the team or the fans to be satisfied with just one victory.
Burrow told Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic that “the fans were very excited.”
“I tried to play it down and all that because that’s how it’s going to be from now on.”
This is a fantastic victory for us, but it sets the bar for the bare minimum for the rest of the year.”
Burrow doesn’t come across as a second-year player.
