Joe Burrow, quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, is a single man.

Joe Burrow, a QUARTERBACK, signed a four-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 at the age of 24 and became a multi-millionaire.

Olivia Holzmacher, his girlfriend, is his greatest supporter.

Joe Burrow, 25, has been photographed numerous times before and after games with his girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, 23.

According to her LinkedIn, she has been a senior process specialist and analyst at The Kroger Company since 2019.

According to Holzmacher’s Instagram account, the two have been dating for at least four years.

She met the football star at Ohio State University, where she was a student.

Burrow finished his college career at Louisiana State University after two years.

Holzmacher frequently posts photos of the two of them together, as well as photos of herself at games cheering him on from the sidelines.

Prior to the NFL Draft in 2020, she shared a photo on Instagram with the caption:

“Thankful to have been by your side Joe and a part of the past three seasons, a new chapter begins tonight!”

Along the way, I’ve had some of the most amazing experiences and met some incredible people.

I’m really looking forward to seeing what the future holds.

Tonight will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The 2020 NFL draft featured 58 players. Joseph Lee Burrow was one of them.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback is Burrow.

Despite being the league’s 13th-youngest starting quarterback and having only played two years in the league, he already holds franchise single-season records.

He has 4,611 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, and a 70.4 single-season competition percentage, which ranks him second all-time behind Ken Anderson.

Burrow spent three years at Ohio State as a backup quarterback and two years at LSU as a starter.

After Billy Cannon in 1959, he is the second LSU player to win the Heisman Trophy.

After tearing his anterior cruciate ligament on December 2, 2020, he underwent successful surgery and has since fully recovered.

According to Spotrac, the Louisiana legend’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)26 million in 2021.

