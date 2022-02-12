Joe Burrow, quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, lives with his parents in a modest Ohio home.

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals isn’t one of those people who thinks that a big paycheck means big purchases.

In Athens, Ohio, the rising NFL star and potential Super Bowl LVI Champion still lives with his parents in a modest home.

Joe, the 2019 College Football Playoff National Champion and Heisman Trophy winner, was selected as the No. 1 overall pick.

The Bengals have the first overall pick in the NFL draft in 2020.

According to CBS Sports, his rookie contract included a four-year, $36 million deal with a $ 23.9 million signing bonus.

Joe takes a humble approach to his impressive earnings, despite earning more than most college graduates could even dream of.

According to reporter Joe Danneman, the sports star told the press during a July 2020 news conference that he intends to keep the majority of his money.

He stated, “I have no intention of spending any contract money.”

“I’m going to make a living off my marketing budget.”

“I’m going to leave the contract money in the bank.”

Joe previously mentioned on the Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take that his father jokes that he’s a millionaire who lives in his parents’ basement.

So, how do you do that?

Joe shares a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house with his parents, which was built in 1997.

On a.3-acre lot in The Plains, Athens County, Ohio, the house is situated on a cul-de-sac.

According to Zillow, the Burrow family purchased the property in 2005 for (dollar)240,000, and it is now valued at (dollar)325,000.

While Architectural Digest hasn’t shown up at Joe’s door for an inside look, he does share photos of his family’s home on Instagram.

The 6-foot-3 star twice shared a video of himself receiving his draft call from Bengals coach Zac Taylor in a carpeted living room with his proud parents, Jim and Robin Burrow.

While there is no proof, Joe revealed on the Pardon My Take podcast that he had a Star Wars-themed bedroom as a kid.

He went on to say that he had since changed his mind.

In addition, Jim and Robin welcomed a reporter into their living room, which boasts a brick fireplace, for an interview with their local news station.

They also displayed a number of Joe’s childhood photographs, which were proudly displayed throughout the house.

Joe has clearly not forgotten where he came from, as evidenced by his happy return to his childhood home during the off-season and his hometown’s pride in him.

The football stadium at Athens High School, where Joe honed his craft as a teen, is named after…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.