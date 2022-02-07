Joe Burrow reminds Colin Cowherd of someone, says Cowherd.

Joe Burrow’s performance for the Cincinnati Bengals this season has wowed Colin Cowherd.

Burrow was a top NFL MVP candidate throughout the season after leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.

On Monday’s episode of The Herd, Cowherd discussed Burrow, saying that he reminds him of a younger Tom Brady.

“It reminds me a lot of an early Brady, where he just goes back, looks at the field, and throws strikes all over the place, down the seam, outside, drag routes, it doesn’t matter.”

He always throws to the right player at the right time, just like Brady,” Cowherd said.

Colin Cowherd Explains Who Joe Burrow Reminds Him Of

Colin Cowherd Explains Who Joe Burrow Reminds Him Of