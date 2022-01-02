Joe Burrow Shares Good Injury News After Game

Joe Burrow Provides Upbeat Injury News Following Game

Fans in Cincinnati were able to celebrate an AFC North title today, but they also had to hold their breath after Joe Burrow missed the game’s final two plays.

On a 4th-and-goal incompletion with under a minute to play, Burrow appeared to tweak his knee.

The incompletion was negated by a penalty on Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed, which gave the Bengals a new set of downs.

Burrow, on the other hand, was not on the field for the next two snaps, which were a kneel down and a spike by Brandon Allen, the backup quarterback.

The Bengals can’t afford to be without their franchise quarterback for long.

Fortunately, it does not appear that this will occur.

Burrow told reporters after the game that his right knee hurts because he aggravated an old injury, but it’s nothing serious.

