Joe Burrow Talks About How He Celebrated Winning the Division

For the first time in six seasons, the Cincinnati Bengals have won the AFC North.

Joe Burrow was outstanding in the victory, leading his team to a 34-31 upset victory over the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.

Burrow was asked how he celebrated his division title after the game.

The second-year quarterback did not disappoint with his response.

“Don’t worry,” Cincy’s leading man said when asked if he smoked a celebratory cigar (a la his LSU days).

In there, I smoked a joint.”

