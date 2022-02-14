Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Makes Super Bowl History

Check It Out: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Goes Viral During The Super Bowl

Joe Burrow, the Bengals quarterback, may have played in the Super Bowl on Sunday night, but his girlfriend stole the show.

Burrow has been dating Olivia Holzmacher, his longtime girlfriend, for quite some time.

A camera operator discovered her seated between Burrow’s parents during NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl 56.

“Burrow girlfriend” was trending on Twitter almost immediately among NFL fans.

Look over it.

One fan tweeted, “Joe Burrow’s girlfriend sitting between his parents is a wild move.”

Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Goes Viral At Super Bowl

Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Goes Viral At Super Bowl

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend sitting in between his parents is a wild move pic.twitter.com/a73CbjeHsX — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) February 14, 2022

I was today years old when I found out Joe burrow had a girlfriend lmao pic.twitter.com/B3ac1W0yva — jw (@the__johnw) February 14, 2022

the way everyone is talking about Burrow I DIDNT KNOW HE HAD A GIRLFRIEND ?!?!! — c (@bgalIy) February 14, 2022

Anyone else think it’s odd that Joe Burrow’s girlfriend is sitting BETWEEN his parents? — Brandon Mileski (@BMileskiKFAN) February 14, 2022