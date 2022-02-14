Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Makes Super Bowl History

Check It Out: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Goes Viral During The Super Bowl
Joe Burrow, the Bengals quarterback, may have played in the Super Bowl on Sunday night, but his girlfriend stole the show.
Burrow has been dating Olivia Holzmacher, his longtime girlfriend, for quite some time.
A camera operator discovered her seated between Burrow’s parents during NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl 56.
“Burrow girlfriend” was trending on Twitter almost immediately among NFL fans.
Look over it.
One fan tweeted, “Joe Burrow’s girlfriend sitting between his parents is a wild move.”
Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Goes Viral At Super Bowl
Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Goes Viral At Super Bowl
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend sitting in between his parents is a wild move pic.twitter.com/a73CbjeHsX
— Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) February 14, 2022
I was today years old when I found out Joe burrow had a girlfriend lmao pic.twitter.com/B3ac1W0yva
— jw (@the__johnw) February 14, 2022
the way everyone is talking about Burrow I DIDNT KNOW HE HAD A GIRLFRIEND ?!?!!
— c (@bgalIy) February 14, 2022
Anyone else think it’s odd that Joe Burrow’s girlfriend is sitting BETWEEN his parents?
— Brandon Mileski (@BMileskiKFAN) February 14, 2022
If Brent Musberger had been calling this game, he’d cut back to Burrow’s girlfriend another seventeen times.
— Josh Cromwell (@JoshCromwell) February 14, 2022