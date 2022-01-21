Joe Burrow’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause Around The NFL

The NFL Community Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Honest Admittance

Joe Burrow was pleased with the Cincinnati Bengals’ Wild Card Weekend victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, but he’s not done yet this postseason.

Burrow told reporters earlier this week that Bengals fans should get used to seeing their team win playoff games.

“The fans were ecstatic,” said Burrow.

“I tried to downplay it and all that because this is how it’ll be from now on.”

This is a fantastic victory for us, but it sets the bar for the bare minimum for the rest of the year.”

Before making these remarks, Burrow already had a sizable fan base.

However, it appears that NFL fans adore the second-year quarterback’s mindset heading into the Divisional Round.

One fan tweeted, “This is what leadership sounds like.”

“I’m all in.” says the participant.

NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Honest Admission

NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Honest Admission

This is what leadership sounds like. I’m all in https://t.co/5fRqnoU2gU — Marshall Law (@ChrisMarshall_) January 19, 2022

I cannot put into words how awesome it feels to hear him say this https://t.co/uMoR6oGSEy — Joe Burrow Propaganda Account (@jaycon__) January 19, 2022