Joe Burrow’s Ja’Marr Chase postgame quote is going viral.

The Postgame Ja’Marr Chase Quote by Joe Burrow has gone viral.

During his postgame press conference, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a good time talking about receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase had a career day for the Bengals with 11 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

He’s also likely to have won a lot of people’s fantasy football championships, which are coming to a close this week.

Burrow immediately thought of a meme when he was asked about throwing it to Chase.

“That meme is well-known.”

‘F it,’ I say.

“Ja’Marr is somewhere down there,” Burrow said.

Joe Burrow’s Postgame Ja’Marr Chase Quote Going Viral

