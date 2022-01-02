Joe Burrow’s Ja’Marr Chase postgame quote is going viral.

The Postgame Ja’Marr Chase Quote by Joe Burrow has gone viral.
During his postgame press conference, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a good time talking about receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
Chase had a career day for the Bengals with 11 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns.
He’s also likely to have won a lot of people’s fantasy football championships, which are coming to a close this week.
Burrow immediately thought of a meme when he was asked about throwing it to Chase.
“That meme is well-known.”
‘F it,’ I say.
“Ja’Marr is somewhere down there,” Burrow said.
Joe Burrow’s Postgame Ja’Marr Chase Quote Going Viral
Joe Burrow’s Postgame Ja’Marr Chase Quote Going Viral
Joe Burrow on Ja’Marr Chase : “Everyone knows that meme. ‘F it. Ja’Marr’s down there somewhere.'”
😂 pic.twitter.com/rFgVLsc4ku
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2022