Joe Burrow’s Mother and Girlfriend React To His Harsh Punishment

Joe Burrow’s Mother and Girlfriend React To His Catastrophic Injury

The offensive fireworks display between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 began with an offensive fireworks display.

The teams combined for 30 points in the first 31 minutes of the game.

However, as both teams have settled in, defense has dominated the second half.

Unfortunately, a couple of key injuries may have played a role in this.

In the first half, the Rams’ star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr suffered a potentially serious knee injury.

After a sack, quarterback Matthew Stafford came up limping, giving the team yet another injury scare.

He’s not the only quarterback in the game who’s had to deal with pressure.

Joe Burrow was sacked midway through the fourth quarter and appeared to be in a lot of pain.

For a minute, he remained on the ground, clutching his right knee.

In the stands, cameras eventually panned to his mother and girlfriend, Olivia.

They were visibly shaken by the sight of the young quarterback lying on the ground after taking a hard hit.

