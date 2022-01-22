Joe Burrow’s Playoff Performance Reacts To Colin Cowherd

Joe Burrow’s Playoff Performance Gets a Reaction From Colin Cowherd

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been outstanding against the Titans thus far, according to Colin Cowherd.

Burrow hasn’t thrown a single interception and has 260 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Cowherd has been fired six times, but he knows how good he is.

