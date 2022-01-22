Joe Burrow’s Playoff Performance Reacts To Colin Cowherd

Joe Burrow’s Playoff Performance Gets a Reaction From Colin Cowherd
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been outstanding against the Titans thus far, according to Colin Cowherd.
Burrow hasn’t thrown a single interception and has 260 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
Cowherd has been fired six times, but he knows how good he is.
Colin Cowherd Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Playoff Performance
Colin Cowherd Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Playoff Performance
Burrow 20 of 27 and a ten point lead, on the road, against a DLine that’s manhandling his front. Kid is so good.
— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 22, 2022