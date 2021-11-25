Joe Burrow’s Reaction To The NFL’s Schedule Change Is Incredible

Joe Burrow’s Reaction To The NFL’s Schedule Change Is Amazing

Some fans hoped the NFL would move the Bengals-Chargers game from Week 13 to Sunday night.

The league instead chose the Broncos-Chiefs matchup for Sunday Night Football.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about the Chargers game not being moved to Sunday night on Wednesday.

His retort was truly astonishing.

Burrow told ESPN’s Ben Baby, “I don’t care about any of that… I’ll play at 6 a.m. somewhere in the middle of the field.”

Because of his on-field production and humble demeanor, the majority of the NFL world already loves Burrow.

His reaction to the league’s schedule change, on the other hand, will win him even more supporters.

Though seeing Burrow go head-to-head with Justin Herbert on Sunday Night Football would have been fantastic, it’ll still be a fun matchup to watch.

The Bengals selected Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Chargers chose Herbert with their first-round pick five picks later.

Over the last year, there have been numerous debates about who is the better quarterback, though these debates appear to be premature.

One thing is certain: both Burrow and Herbert have their teams in good shape to compete for a playoff berth.

