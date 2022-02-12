Joe Burrow’s sweet and low-key relationship with girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher is revealed.

Joe Burrow, quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, clearly enjoys the game of football, but it turns out he has another passion.

He’s been dating Olivia Holzmacher since at least 2017, and the two have a sweet but low-key relationship.

When they were both students at Ohio State University, the Super Bowl LVI quarterback and Olivia met.

He graduated after three years and enrolled as a graduate student at Louisiana State University, where he had a better chance of becoming the starting quarterback.

After an undefeated season, his plans paid off, and he led LSU to a victory over Clemson University in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championships.

Joe and Olivia made their long-distance relationship work despite the fact that they were separated by nearly 1,000 miles.

Olivia can now be seen cheering on her athletic beau on the sidelines of his NFL games as the Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback, just as she did in college.

Joe’s social media accounts make it appear as if he and Olivia are still dating, as he only has one photo of them together, which is part of a slideshow of photos meant to say goodbye to Ohio State.

Olivia’s social media page is essentially a Joe fan page, but she avoids gushing about him in her captions.

The most touching tribute she gave him was when he was drafted into the NFL.

“A new chapter for you begins tonight!”

She wrote on Instagram, “Thankful to be by your side joe and to be a part of the past three seasons.”

“I’ve had the most incredible experiences and met the most incredible people along the way.”

“I’m really looking forward to the future.”

“This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime night for you.”

Most of her other captions, on the other hand, read less like a teen in love.

Olivia wrote “Good stuff Joe” next to one photo of him in his football uniform, and “Just wanted to say hey!!” next to another.

Their relationship has always been “very low-key” but strong, according to a source who told Us Weekly that the couple had no fears or doubts about their relationship when Joe moved thousands of miles away to Louisiana to finish his college football career.

Despite the fact that their relationship has never been made public, it appears that it will as Joe’s celebrity grows.

As of this writing, Joe has over 2 million Instagram followers, while Olivia has a healthy 68,000, with hundreds of comments from fans of their sweet romance filling her photos.

While Joe is pursuing…

